Chargers Signing DT Chris Okoye

Tom Pelissero reports that the Chargers are signing DT Chris Okoye to a contract.

Okoye, 25, went undrafted out of Ferris State back in 2018 before catching on with the Cincinnati Bengals. He later made an appearance in the developmental Spring League.

Okoye most recently worked out for the New Orleans Saints back in 2019.

As of 2021, Okoye is yet to appear in an NFL game or record any statistics.