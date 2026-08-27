TRADE: Rams Acquiring Dolphins WR Tutu Atwell For RB Jarquez Hunter

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Dolphins are trading WR Tutu Atwell to the Rams for RB Jarquez Hunter.

Atwell, 26, was a second-round pick by the Rams out of Louisville in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $5,908,697 million with a $1,657,234 million signing bonus and a base salary of nearly $1.5 million in 2024.

After finishing out his rookie deal, Atwell signed a one-year, $10 million deal that is fully guaranteed. He then signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins for the 2026 season.

In 2025, Atwell appeared in 10 games for the Rams and caught six passes for 192 yards and one touchdown.

Hunter, 23, was a two-year starter at Auburn. He earned First Team All-SEC honors in 2024 and SEC All-Freshman honors in 2021.

He was a three-star recruit and the 43rd-ranked running back in the 2021 recruiting class.

The Rams used the No. 117 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Hunter. He signed a four-year, $5,198,780 contract with a $998,780 signing bonus.

In 2025, Hunter appeared in five games for the Rams.