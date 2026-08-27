Colts Sign P Rigoberto Sanchez To Two-Year Extension

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed P Rigoberto Sanchez to an extension.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo adds the deal is for two years and will make Sanchez a top-five paid punter in the league. He was entering the final year of a three-year deal and was scheduled to make a base salary of $2.5 million in 2026.

Sanchez, 31, wound up signing on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Hawaii back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his three-year, $1.66 million contract and set to make a base salary of $645,000 for the 2019 season when he signed a four-year, $11.6 million extension.

He was also forced to miss time during the 2020 season due to the removal of a cancerous tumor.

Sanchez made a base salary of $2.9 million in 2023 with the Colts. He then signed a three-year deal with the team after being an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2025, Sanchez punted 44 times for 2,146 yards (48.8 AVG) with 22 punts inside the 20-yard line.