Giants Placed WR Calvin Austin On IR

The New York Giants placed WR Calvin Austin III on injured reserve, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.
Austin suffered a torn ACL at practice Tuesday that will cause him to miss the entire 2026 season.
Austin, 26, was a fourth-round pick by the Steelers out of Memphis in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was twice named first-team All-AAC in 2020 and 2021.
He finished the final year a four-year, $3,889,336 million rookie deal that included a signing bonus of $504,336 and signed a one-year deal with the Giants for 2026.
In 2025, Austin appeared in 14 games for the Steelers and caught 31 passes on 55 targets for three touchdowns.
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