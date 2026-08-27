Giants Placed WR Calvin Austin On IR

The New York Giants placed WR Calvin Austin III on injured reserve, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

Austin suffered a torn ACL at practice Tuesday that will cause him to miss the entire 2026 season.

Austin, 26, was a fourth-round pick by the Steelers out of Memphis in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was twice named first-team All-AAC in 2020 and 2021.

He finished the final year a four-year, $3,889,336 million rookie deal that included a signing bonus of $504,336 and signed a one-year deal with the Giants for 2026.

In 2025, Austin appeared in 14 games for the Steelers and caught 31 passes on 55 targets for three touchdowns.