Giants WR Calvin Austin Out For Season With Torn ACL

Per Adam Schefter, Giants WR Calvin Austin will be out for the season due to a torn ACL he sustained in practice on Tuesday.

According to Connor Hughes, Austin was hurt in a one-on-one drill, and the entire team crowded around him on the cart. Hughes said Austin had his hand over his face, and owner John Mara stopped to talk to him on the cart as he was heading off.

The Giants will likely place Austin on injured reserve in the near future.

Austin, 26, was a fourth-round pick by the Steelers out of Memphis in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was twice named first-team All-AAC in 2020 and 2021.

He finished the final year a four-year, $3,889,336 million rookie deal that included a signing bonus of $504,336 and signed a one-year deal with the Giants for 2026.

In 2025, Austin appeared in 14 games for the Steelers and caught 31 passes on 55 targets for three touchdowns.