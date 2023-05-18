Chargers Signing DT Nick Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers are signing DT Nick Williams, according to Chase Daniel.

Per source, the #Chargers are signing former Giants DT Nick Williams to a one year deal. Entering year 11, Williams provides some key depth at a position of need for the @Chargers. #BoltUp I’m the source!! pic.twitter.com/kvkjawC68Z — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) May 18, 2023

Williams, 33, is a former seventh-round pick of the Steelers back in 2013. He spent over three years with the Chiefs and had a brief stint with the Dolphins before signing on with the Bears in 2018.

Chicago elected to cut Williams loose coming out of the preseason before re-signing him soon after. After playing out his deal with Chicago, Williams signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Lions in 2020.

Williams agreed to a pay cut heading into 2021 to stay with the Lions.

From there, the Giants signed Williams to a one-year deal back in July.

In 2022, Williams appeared in eight games for the Giants, making seven starts. He finished with 15 total tackles including two passes defended.