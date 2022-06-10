Chargers Signing Fourth-Round RB Isaiah Spiller

The Los Angeles Chargers officially signed fourth-round RB Isaiah Spiller to his rookie deal on Friday.

This leaves just one unsigned draft pick from the Chargers’ 2022 class:

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Zion Johnson OG Signed 3 JT Woods S 4 Isaiah Spiller RB Signed 5 Otito Ogbonnia DT Signed 6 Jamaree Salyer OG Signed 6 Ja’Sir Taylor CB Signed 7 Deane Leonard CB Signed 7 Zander Horvath FB Signed

Spiller, 20, led Texas A&M in rushing for three straight seasons and was named First Team All-SEC in 2020.

During his three years in College Station, Spiller started 29 of 35 games and rushed 541 times for 2,993 yards (5.5 YPC) and 25 touchdowns. He also caught 74 passes for 585 yards and one touchdown.