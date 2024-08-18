Chargers Signing LB Frank Ginda

Tom Pelissero reports that the Chargers are signing veteran LB Frank Ginda, who was the 2023 UFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Ginda, 27, wound up signing on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of San Jose State in 2018. Unfortunately, the Cardinals elected to cut Ginda a few months later.

After a brief stint with the Dolphins, Ginda appeared in the AAF before joining the Saints and then heading to the XFL and USFL.

He was named the 2023 USFL Defensive Player of the Year and led the entire league in tackles as a member of the Michigan Panthers. He then signed on with the Falcons and bounced on and off their practice squad before becoming a free agent.

Ginda is yet to appear in an NFL game.