Chargers Signing LB Tae Crowder

The Chargers announced on Tuesday that they are signing LB Tae Crowder following a successful workout with the team.

Crowder, 26, was selected with the last pick in the 2020 draft by the Giants. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3,370,490 contract that included a $75,490 signing bonus when the Giants opted to waive him.

Crowder re-signed to the Giants’ practice squad after clearing waivers but was signed off of the unit by the Steelers back in December.

In 2022, Crowder appeared in 13 games for the Giants and recorded 45 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble, and a pass defense.