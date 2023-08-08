Chargers Signing OT Matt Kaskey

According to Aaron Wilson, the Chargers are signing OT Matt Kaskey to a contract on Tuesday.

Kaskey, 26, signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Dartmouth following the 2019 NFL Draft. Kaskey was waived by the Rams coming out of the preseason and signed on with the Panthers’ practice squad in September.

He bounced on and off Carolina’s taxi squad in 2020 but was released in December 2021. He eventually caught on with the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL.

During his four-year college career, Kaskey started 29 games at left tackle, including every game his final two seasons, and was named a third-team FCS All-American by the Associated Press.