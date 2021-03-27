Chargers Signing QB Chase Daniel To One-Year Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Los Angeles Chargers are signing veteran QB Chase Daniel to a one-year deal that includes up to $1.5 million in guarantees remaining from his deal with the Lions.

It’s worth mentioning that signing Daniel to a contract won’t impact the Chargers’ 2022 compensatory picks, given that he was released by the Lions last month.

Schefter adds that Daniel will be reunited with former coaches Brandon Staley and Joe Lombardi.

Daniel, 34, originally signed on with Washington as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri back in 2010. He later caught on with the Saints before signing on with the Chiefs in 2013.

After three years in Kansas City, Daniels signed a three-year, $21 million contract that included $12 million guaranteed with the Eagles in 2016. However, the Eagles released Daniel a year later and he eventually returned to the Saints.

The Bears signed Daniel to a two-year deal worth up to $10 million in 2018 and he later joined the Lions on a three-year, $13.05 million last year.

In 2020, Daniel appeared in four games for the Lions and completed 29 of 43 pass attempts (67.4 percent) for 264 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.