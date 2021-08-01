Chargers Signing QB K.J. Costello

The Los Angeles Chargers announced on Sunday that they are signing QB K.J. Costello to a contract.

Costello, 24, transferred to Mississippi State from Stanford in 2020 and set the SEC single-game passing record with 623 yards.

Costello recently had a tryout with the Chargers back in May after not being selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.

During his four-year college career, Costello completed 62.9 percent of his passes for 7,434 yards to go with 55 touchdowns and 29 interceptions. He also rushed 112 times for 31 yards and three touchdowns.