Chargers Signing Sixth-Round G Jamaree Salyer

The Los Angeles Chargers have agreed to terms with sixth-round G Jamaree Salyer on a four-year contract, according to Aaron Wilson.
He is the first of the Chargers’ eight picks in the 2022 NFL Draft to sign.
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Zion Johnson
|OG
|3
|JT Woods
|S
|4
|Isaiah Spiller
|RB
|5
|Otito Ogbonnia
|DT
|6
|Jamaree Salyer
|OG
|Signed
|6
|Ja’Sir Taylor
|CB
|7
|Deane Leonard
|CB
|7
|Zander Horvath
|FB
Salyer, 21, was a two-year starter at Georgia and earned second-team All-American honors and was named second-team All-SEC as a senior. Los Angeles used the No. 195 pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Lance Zierlein compares him to G Quinton Spain.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $3,835,927 contract that includes a $175,927 signing bonus.
During his college career, Salyer appeared in 47 games and made 23 starts, including 20 at left tackle, two at right tackle, and once at left guard.
