Chargers Signing Sixth-Round G Jamaree Salyer

The Los Angeles Chargers have agreed to terms with sixth-round G Jamaree Salyer on a four-year contract, according to Aaron Wilson.

He is the first of the Chargers’ eight picks in the 2022 NFL Draft to sign.

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Zion Johnson OG 3 JT Woods S 4 Isaiah Spiller RB 5 Otito Ogbonnia DT 6 Jamaree Salyer OG Signed 6 Ja’Sir Taylor CB 7 Deane Leonard CB 7 Zander Horvath FB

Salyer, 21, was a two-year starter at Georgia and earned second-team All-American honors and was named second-team All-SEC as a senior. Los Angeles used the No. 195 pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Lance Zierlein compares him to G Quinton Spain.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $3,835,927 contract that includes a $175,927 signing bonus.

During his college career, Salyer appeared in 47 games and made 23 starts, including 20 at left tackle, two at right tackle, and once at left guard.