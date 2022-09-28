Chargers Signing WR John Hightower To Practice Squad

According to Daniel Popper, the Chargers are signing WR John Hightower to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes:

T Zack Bailey WR Michael Bandy DL Joe Gaziano CB Kemon Hall CB Michael Jacquet TE Hunter Kampmoyer OLB Carlo Kemp S Raheem Layne LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams WR Jason Moore Jr. WR Joe Reed T Foster Sarell DB Mark Webb Jr. RB Larry Rountree TE Richard Rodgers NT Breiden Fehoko WR John Hightower

Hightower, 26, is a former fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Eagles out of Boise State. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $3,595,052 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $780,000 last season before being let go by the team and re-signed to the practice squad.

The Eagles signed him to a future deal back in January but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, Hightower appeared in one game for the Eagles and had one return for 17 yards and a fumble.