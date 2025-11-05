Chargers Tweak Practice Squad For Week 10

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have signed LS Peter Bowden to the practice squad and cut DB Myles Purchase to make room. 

Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes: 

  1. DL TeRah Edwards
  2. WR JaQuae Jackson
  3. LB Emany Johnson
  4. EDGE Garmon Randolph
  5. OL Branson Taylor
  6. QB DJ Uiagalelei
  7. TE Thomas Yassmin (International)
  8. OT David Sharpe
  9. RB Amar Johnson
  10. DB Isas Waxter
  11. C Sam Mustipher
  12. RB Jaret Patterson
  13. WR Dalevon Campbell
  14. RB Trayveon Williams
  15. DT Kyle Peko
  16. DB Marcus Williams
  17. LS Peter Bowden

Bowden, 24, signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin following the 2024 NFL Draft. He lasted just a couple of weeks in camp before being cut, however. 

Bowden has also had a stint with the Jaguars. He has yet to appear in an NFL game. 

