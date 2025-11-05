Chargers Tweak Practice Squad For Week 10

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have signed LS Peter Bowden to the practice squad and cut DB Myles Purchase to make room.
we’ve signed LS peter bowden to the practice squad + released DB myles purchase from the practice squad pic.twitter.com/uL3ONyWIIS
— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) November 5, 2025
Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes:
- DL TeRah Edwards
- WR JaQuae Jackson
- LB Emany Johnson
- EDGE Garmon Randolph
- OL Branson Taylor
- QB DJ Uiagalelei
- TE Thomas Yassmin (International)
- OT David Sharpe
- RB Amar Johnson
- DB Isas Waxter
- C Sam Mustipher
- RB Jaret Patterson
- WR Dalevon Campbell
- RB Trayveon Williams
- DT Kyle Peko
- DB Marcus Williams
- LS Peter Bowden
Bowden, 24, signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin following the 2024 NFL Draft. He lasted just a couple of weeks in camp before being cut, however.
Bowden has also had a stint with the Jaguars. He has yet to appear in an NFL game.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!