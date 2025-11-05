Chargers Tweak Practice Squad For Week 10

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have signed LS Peter Bowden to the practice squad and cut DB Myles Purchase to make room.

we’ve signed LS peter bowden to the practice squad + released DB myles purchase from the practice squad pic.twitter.com/uL3ONyWIIS — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) November 5, 2025

Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes:

DL TeRah Edwards WR JaQuae Jackson LB Emany Johnson EDGE Garmon Randolph OL Branson Taylor QB DJ Uiagalelei TE Thomas Yassmin (International) OT David Sharpe RB Amar Johnson DB Isas Waxter

C Sam Mustipher RB Jaret Patterson

WR Dalevon Campbell RB Trayveon Williams DT Kyle Peko DB Marcus Williams LS Peter Bowden

Bowden, 24, signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin following the 2024 NFL Draft. He lasted just a couple of weeks in camp before being cut, however.

Bowden has also had a stint with the Jaguars. He has yet to appear in an NFL game.