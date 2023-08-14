Chargers Waive RB Larry Rountree

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have waived RB Larry Rountree.

He was a former late-round pick who had been competing for the No. 3 running back job on the depth chart.

Rountree, 25, was a sixth-round pick by the Chargers out of Missouri in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract with the team and played his way onto the active roster as a rookie but was among their final roster cuts last offseason.

The Chargers later signed Rountree to their practice squad and he’s been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2022, Rountree appeared in four games for the Chargers and rushed for 19 yards on 13 carries (1.5 YPC) to go along with two receptions for 14 yards receiving and no touchdowns.