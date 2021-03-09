Chargers Won’t Tag TE Hunter Henry

According to Adam Schefter, the Chargers have informed TE Hunter Henry that he will not be franchise tagged.

This would have been the second straight year Henry would have been tagged but it looks like he’ll instead have the chance to test the open market.

The franchise tag for Henry in 2021 would have been $12.9 million fully guaranteed.

Henry, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Chargers back in 2016. He played out his four-year, $6.38 million roookie contract that included $3.98 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $1.32 million in the final year of the agreement.

Henry played the 2020 season under the franchise tag worth $10.6 million.

In 2020, Henry appeared in 14 games for the Chargers and caught 60 passes for 613 yards and four touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 50 – 2021 Free Agents list.