Chargers Worked Out Four WRs & A QB

The Los Angeles Chargers had five players in for a workout on Tuesday, per the NFL transaction wire.

The full list includes:

WR Elijhah Badger WR Liam Clifford WR Brandon Hayes WR Gary Jennings QB E.J. Warner

Warner is the son of Hall of Fame QB Kurt Warner.

Hayes, 6-2 and 205 pounds, started his career at Southern Mississippi before transferring to SE Louisiana State. He was named first-team All-Southland Conference in 2024 as a kickoff returner.

He caught on with the Eagles for a brief stint as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 NFL Draft.

In two years at SE Louisiana State, Hayes caught 30 passes for 299 yards and five touchdowns while also rushing 26 times for 151 yards. He returned 39 kickoffs for 1,113 yards (28.5 average) and three touchdowns.