Chargers WR Ladd McConkey’s Week 2 Status ‘Up In The Air’

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Chargers WR Ladd McConkey is dealing a rib injury he suffered in Week 1’s loss to the Cardinals.

According to Rapoport, the plan from here is McConkey will be monitored throughout the week but his Week 2 status is “up in the air.”

The Chargers are set to take on the Raiders next weekend.

McConkey, 24, was a three-year starter at Georgia and earned second-team All-SEC in 2022. The Chargers selected him with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

McConkey is in the third year of his four-year, $9,995,190 contract that includes a $4,089,228 signing bonus with the Chargers.

In 2026, Ladd McConkey has appeared in one game for the Chargers and caught five passes for 82 yards receiving and a touchdown.