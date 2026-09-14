Chargers WR Ladd McConkey’s Week 2 Status ‘Up In The Air’

By
Nate Bouda
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Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Chargers WR Ladd McConkey is dealing a rib injury he suffered in Week 1’s loss to the Cardinals.

Ladd McConkey

According to Rapoport, the plan from here is McConkey will be monitored throughout the week but his Week 2 status is “up in the air.”

The Chargers are set to take on the Raiders next weekend. 

McConkey, 24, was a three-year starter at Georgia and earned second-team All-SEC in 2022. The Chargers selected him with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. 

McConkey is in the third year of his four-year, $9,995,190 contract that includes a $4,089,228 signing bonus  with the Chargers. 

In 2026, Ladd McConkey has appeared in one game for the Chargers and caught five passes for 82 yards receiving and a touchdown.

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