AFC Notes: Andy Reid, Josh Simmons, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh named Kayode Awosika their starting left guard going into Week 1, per Kris Rhim.

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said OT Josh Simmons most likely won’t play against the Broncos because of a lower back injury that he sustained in training camp last month.

“Josh is rehabbing and working his tail off,” Reid said, via ESPN. “He’s having an issue with his back. It’s a matter of time here, but he continues to work hard with [head athletic trainer] Rick [Burkholder]. I’m not putting any time restraint on when he can come back or when he can practice. I just want to make sure he’s healthy and OK to go.”

“We try to play the five best guys,” Reid added, citing that the team may start rookie Kahlil Benson. “We’re comfortable with Kahlil on either side and he’s been [practicing] the left side. He’s doing a nice job with it. If he has to be the left tackle, he’s the left tackle and we roll with it. That’s how that goes.”

Raiders

Raiders HC Klint Kubiak said he expected RB Ashton Jeanty (ankle) to practice on Wednesday, per Sam Warren.