Chargers Worked Out Seven Notable Free Agents Friday

The Los Angeles Chargers hosted a group of free agents for tryouts on Friday following their Week 8 win over the Vikings last night.

The full list includes:

Cine, 26, was a two-year starter at Georgia. He was a third-team All-American and a second-team All-SEC selection as a junior. The Vikings used the No. 32 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $11,494,150 contract that included a $5,539,382 signing bonus. There was also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025. However, the Vikings waived him in the third year of the deal.

Cine caught on with Buffalo’s practice squad shortly after being let go by Minnesota and he was on and off of their roster before the Eagles added him to their active roster last season. He was waived with an injury designation after camp and eventually cut loose with a settlement.

In 2024, Cine appeared in one game for the Bills.

Williams, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Saints back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6.2 million contract with New Orleans before the Saints used the franchise tag on him.

Williams made $10.612 million fully guaranteed for the 2021 season and was once again testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a five-year, $70 million deal with the Ravens.

In 2024, Williams appeared in 11 games for the Ravens and recorded 33 tackles, two passes defended, and a fumble recovery.

