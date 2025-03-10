Chargers Working To Sign RB Najee Harris

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Chargers are hoping to close a deal with Steelers RB Najee Harris.

Rapoport says there’s more work to be done, but the Chargers are working to get him under contract.

The Chargers are clearly overhauling their running backs room after releasing Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins currently a free agent.

Harris is arguably the best available running back this offseason so this could be a big addition for Los Angeles.

Harris, 27, was a two-year starter at Alabama and was a first-team All-American and a Doak Walker Award winner as a senior. The Steelers took Harris with pick No. 24 in the 2021 draft.

Harris signed a four-year, $13,047,447 with the Steelers that includes a $6,849,053 signing bonus. The Steelers declined his fifth-year option for 2025, which would’ve cost them $6.79 million fully guaranteed, and set him up to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Harris appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers and recorded 263 rushing attempts for 1,043 yards (4.0 YPC) and six touchdowns, to go along with 36 receptions for 283 yards (7.9 YPC).

