Chargers Would Like To Re-Sign OLB Uchenna Nwosu, Four Other Teams Also Interested

According to Aaron Wilson, the Chargers and OLB Uchenna Nwosu are mutually interested in continuing Nwosu’s career with Los Angeles.

However, Wilson adds Nwosu has a healthy market with four other teams also interested in adding the young pass rusher, including the Bills, Colts, Jets and Packers.

“The Chargers definitely want him back,” a league source told Wilson. “And Uchenna would like to stay as long as the money is right.”

The source tells Wilson that Nwosu is looking for $10-$13 million a year on a second contract, with $7-$9 million considered a “lowball” offer.

Wilson adds Nwosu played through a torn labrum last season and will need surgery but is expected to be ready for the start of the season.

Nwosu, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Chargers in the 2018 NFL Draft out of USC. He just finished the final year of his four-year, $5.75 million rookie contract and earned a base salary of $1,265,397 in 2021.

Nwosu is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Nwosu appeared in all 17 games for the Chargers and recorded 40 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, five sacks, one interception, two forced fumbles, one recovery and four pass deflections. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 58 overall edge defender out of 107 players.