Chargers WR Quentin Johnston Potential Trade Candidate

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions Chargers WR Quentin Johnston as one of the receivers “potentially available” for trade this offseason.

The Chargers are clearly in the market for receiver help this offseason and while Johnston has had some big games for Los Angeles, there is risk in committing big money to him long term.

The free agent receiver market is limited this year so we could see more trade activity than usual.

Johnston, 21, was a three-year starter at TCU. He was named honorable mention All-Big 12 as a freshman and was named first-team all-conference each of the next two seasons.

The Chargers selected Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $14.188 million contract that includes a $7.319 million signing bonus. There is a fifth-year option for the Chargers to pick up.

In 2025, Johnston appeared in 14 games for the Chargers and caught 51 passes for 735 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.