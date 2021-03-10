DUI Charges Against Broncos RB Melvin Gordon Dismissed

Per Mike Klis, the DUI charges against Broncos RB Melvin Gordon have been dismissed.

Gordon did plead guilty to reckless driving for excessive speeding according to Klis, which is a major reduction from the initial charges.

Klis says Gordon’s blood test results were suppressed as evidence due to issues with how Gordon was stopped by the police.

It remains to be seen whether Gordon will face any additional discipline from the NFL. Similar offenses have resulted in two or three-game suspensions for other players in the past, including Gordon’s teammate, Broncos S Kareem Jackson.

Gordon, 27, is a former first-round pick out of Wisconsin by the Chargers in the 2015 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year $10.669 million rookie contract that was fully guaranteed and made a base salary of $1,889,967 for the 2018 season.

The Chargers picked up Gordon’s fifth-year option worth $5,605,000 for the 2019 season. He signed a two-year, $16 million deal in free agency with the Broncos in 2020.

In 2020, Gordon appeared in 15 games for the Broncos and rushed for 986 yards on 215 carries (4.6 YPC) and nine touchdowns to go along with 32 receptions for 158 yards receiving and one additional touchdown.