NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports charges will not be filed against Vikings WR Jordan Addison.

Garafolo adds Addison will now prepare for the filing of a civil claim from the alleged wrongful arrest. He was arrested for trespassing in Florida last week and charged with a first-degree misdemeanor before posting his $500 bail and being released later that day.

Addison, 23, started his career at Pittsburgh before transferring to USC. He was selected by the Vikings with the No. 23 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He just finished the third year of his four-year, $14,992,104 contract that included a $7,903,349 signing bonus. The Vikings will have a fifth-year option on Addison’s contract for the 2027 season that they must pick up by May.

In 2025, Addison appeared in 14 games for the Vikings and recorded 42 receptions on 79 targets for 610 yards (14.5 YPC) and three touchdowns. He added two carries for 81 yards and a touchdown.