Chiefs Activate LB Anthony Hitchens & DE Mike Danna, Waive WR Gehrig Dieter

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

The Kansas City Chiefs waived WR Gehrig Dieter and activated LB Anthony Hitchens and DE Mike Danna from the COVID-19 list, according to Field Yates.

Anthony Hitchens

Hitchens, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2014. He signed a five-year, $45 million deal with the Chiefs in 2018 that included $25 million guaranteed.

Hitchens is in the third year of the deal and set to make base salaries of $5.8 million and $7.8 million the next two seasons. 

In 2020, Hitchens has appeared in 14 games for the Chiefs and recorded 78 total tackles, no sacks and one pass defense. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 64 linebacker out of 89 qualifying players. 

 

