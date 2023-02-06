Chiefs Activate RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Place WR Mecole Hardman On IR

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Monday that they’ve activated RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire from injured reserve and placed WR Mecole Hardman on injured reserve.

We have activated RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire from Reserve/Injured. We have placed WR Mecole Hardman on Reserve/Injured. pic.twitter.com/guepFZndhI — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 6, 2023

Edwards-Helaire, 23, is a former first-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2020 out of LSU. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $10,821,572 rookie contract that included a $5,430,234 signing bonus.

The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Chiefs to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2022, Edwards-Helaire has appeared in 10 games for the Chiefs and rushed for 302 yards on 71 carries (4.3 YPC) and three touchdowns, adding 17 receptions on 23 targets for 157 yards and three more touchdowns.

Hardman, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2019. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year rookie contract.

Hardman will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Hardman has appeared in eight games for the Chiefs and caught 25 passes for 297 yards receiving to go along with four rush attempts for 31 yards and six total touchdowns.

