Chiefs Activate S Justin Reid From NFI List

The Kansas City Chiefs officially activated DB Justin Reid from the non-football injury list on Monday.

Reid, 27, was selected in the third round out of Stanford by the Texans in 2018. He signed a four-year, $4.063 million deal including a $1.039 million signing bonus.

He played out that deal and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a three-year, $31.5 million deal with the Chiefs.

In 2023, Reid appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs and recorded 95 total tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, one interception, a forced fumble and seven pass deflections.