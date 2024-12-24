Chiefs Activate TE Peyton Hendershot From IR, Elevate Two

The Chiefs announced the activation of TE Peyton Hendershot from injured reserve on Tuesday.

The team is also elevating S Deon Bush and LB Swayze Bozeman for Week 16.

Hendershot, 25, went undrafted out of Indiana back in 2022 before catching on with the Cowboys.

He made the 53-man roster in 2022 but was placed on injured reserve due to an ankle injury and was limited to just eight games in 2023.

Dallas traded Hendershot to the Chiefs in August of 2024 for a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick.

In 2024, Hendershot has appeared in four games for the Chiefs and caught three passes for 26 yards.