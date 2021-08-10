Chiefs Activated OL Darryl Williams From COVID-19 List

The Kansas City Chiefs officially activated Darryl Williams from the COVID-19 list on Tuesday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Williams, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Mississippi State last year. He later signed a rookie contract with the Chiefs, but was waived coming out of training camp.

The Chiefs later signed him to their practice squad and he was on and off of the unit last season.

During his college career at Mississippi State, Williams was a three-year starter and started 38 games.