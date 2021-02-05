Chiefs Activating WR Demarcus Robinson From COVID-19 List

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reported Friday morning that Chiefs WR Demarcus Robinson has been cleared to practice today, which means he’ll be activated from the COVID-19 list.

Robinson was placed on the COVID-19 list Monday because he was a close contact with a barber who tested positive. The good news is that Robinson has tested negative every day and is eligible to play in Super Bowl LV.

Robinson, 26, was drafted in the fourth round out of Florida by the Chiefs in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie deal worth $2.85 million.

However, the Chiefs brought Robinson back on a one-year deal last year, which means he’ll once again be an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

In 2020, Robinson appeared in all 16 games for the Chiefs and caught 45 passes for 466 yards receiving and three touchdowns.