Chiefs Adjust TE Travis Kelce’s Contract

According to Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs have adjusted TE Travis Kelce‘s contract to give him a raise in 2022.

Rapoport says Kansas City took money from the back of Kelce’s deal and moved it to the front. He was set to make a base salary of $6.5 million in 2022, which is quite low for how productive he’s been the past few seasons.

Kelce, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs out of Cincinnati back in 2013. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.126 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $675,000 for the 2016 season when he signed a six-year, $46.8 million contract extension.

He signed another four-year, $57.25 million extension in 2020. He’s set to make base salaries of $6.5 and $12.25 million over the next two seasons.

In 2021, Kelce appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs and recorded 92 receptions on 134 targets for 1,125 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s also rushed twice for three yards and a touchdown.