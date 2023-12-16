Chiefs Announce Four Roster Moves

The Chiefs announced on Saturday that they are signing S Deon Bush to the active roster. The team is also elevating NT Mike Pennel and RB Deneric Prince, as well as waiving LB Darius Harris.

We have ruled WR Justyn Ross OUT for tomorrow's game. We have signed Practice Squad player S Deon Bush to an active roster contract.



We activated Practice Squad players NT Mike Pennel and RB Deneric Prince via Standard Elevation.



We have waived LB Darius Harris. pic.twitter.com/yH7z4isRf5 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 16, 2023

Bush, 30, was drafted by the Bears in the fourth round out of Miami in 2016. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $2.86 million and made a base salary of $720,000 in 2019.

Chicago brought Bush back on a one-year contract worth $4 million in 2020 and re-signed him once more going into the 2021 season.

From there, Bush joined the Chiefs on a one-year contract last year and has been on and off the active roster.

In 2023, Bush has appeared in two games for the Chiefs but has not recorded any statistics.