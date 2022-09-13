Chiefs Announce Seven Roster Moves

The Kansas City Chiefs announced seven roster moves on Tuesday, including activating linebackers Elijah Lee and Jack Cochrane from the practice squad.

In addition, the team signed K Matt Ammendola, CB Dicaprio Bootle, and WR Corey Coleman to the practice squad, while releasing S James Wiggins and placing CB Trent McDuffie on injured reserve.

McDuffie, 21, was a three-year starter at Washington and earned first-team All-Pac12 honors in 2021, and was named All-Pac12 second-team in 2020. The Chiefs traded up and used the No. 21 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $13,992,484 fully-guaranteed rookie contract that includes a $7,356,352 signing bonus.

McDuffie was carted to the locker room, suffering an apparently serious leg injury during the team’s Week 1 victory over the Cardinals.

During his three-year college career, McDuffie appeared in 28 games and made 26 starts, recording 94 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions, three forced fumbles, and 10 pass defenses.