Chiefs, Bills, Ravens & Eagles Have Expressed Interest In TE Zach Ertz

According to Adam Schefter, free agent TE Zach Ertz is likely to sign with a new team at some point in the next 48 hours or so.

Ertz officially cleared waivers a few days ago, but should have a new team for Week 14.

Schefter mentions that the Chiefs, Bills, Ravens and Eagles have expressed “varying forms of interest” in Ertz.

Ertz, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2013. He was traded to the Cardinals during the 2021 season for CB Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round pick.

Ertz played out the final year of his six-year, $43.64 million contract that included $20 million guaranteed and a base salary of $8.25 million for the 2021 season.

He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a three-year, $31.65 million contract with $17.5 million guaranteed last year with the Cardinals.

Ertz was due $8.5 million in the final year of the deal in 2024 when the Cardinals released him.

In 2023, Ertz has appeared in seven games and caught 27 passes for 187 yards receiving and a touchdown.

