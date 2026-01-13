Chiefs Could Swap Mike Kafka In For OC Matt Nagy?

The Chiefs are expecting to look for a new offensive coordinator as OC Matt Nagy has taken multiple interviews for teams with HC vacancies.

On the Up & Adams show, former Chiefs QB Alex Smith shut down any idea of him joining the Chiefs’ staff, and said he’s heard Nagy is likely to be elsewhere in 2026.

Smith also said he “wouldn’t be shocked” if they bring Giants interim HC Mike Kafka back as OC to replace Nagy. Kafka was with Kansas City from 2017 to 2021 as QB coach before joining the Giants as OC in 2022. Smith says Chiefs HC Andy Reid rarely brings in someone outside of his circle, and even believes Kafka is a perfect fit after his time with the Giants.

Kafka interviewed with the Buccaneers for their OC opening and the Giants for their HC opening.

Kafka, 38, is a former fourth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2010. He played for a number of teams including the Patriots, Jaguars, Buccaneers, Vikings, Titans, and most recently for the Bengals back in 2015.

Kafka worked for Northwestern as an offensive graduate assistant in 2016 before agreeing to take over as the Chiefs’ offensive quality control coach in 2017. Kansas City promoted him to QB coach in 2018 before promoting him to QB coach/passing game coordinator in 2020.

He later landed the job as the Giants offensive coordinator back in February of 2022. The Giants blocked him from interviewing with the Seahawks for the same role last year and later promoted him to assistant head coach. Kafka served as the team’s interim HC for the final seven games of the 2025 season when Brian Daboll was fired.

In 2025, the Giants’ offense ranked No. 12 in total yards, No. 16 in points scored, No. 10 in rushing yards and No. 10 in passing yards. The Giants were 2-5 in the seven games Kafka served as head coach.

We’ll have more on the Chiefs’ OC search as the news is available.