Chiefs Creating $9.6M Of Cap Room By Reworking Joe Thuney’s Deal

The Kansas City Chiefs are converting $12.865 million of G Joe Thuney’s base salary into a signing bonus and creating $9,648,750 in available cap space, according to Field Yates.

Thuney, 29, was drafted by the Patriots in the third round out of N.C. State in 2016. He signed a four-year, $3.538 million rookie deal and played out the final year of the agreement.

The Patriots opted to franchise Thuney in 2020, which paid him a fully guaranteed salary of $14.781 million. He later departed for a five-year, $80 million contract with the Chiefs.

In 2021, Thuney appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs, making 17 starts for them at guard.