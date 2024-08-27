Chiefs Cut 26 Players, Get Down To 53

The Kansas City Chiefs announced their initial roster for the 2024 season on Tuesday.
We have made the following moves.
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 27, 2024
The following is a full list of Kansas City’s transactions as they worked down to the 53-man limit:
Traded for:
Placed on Reserve/PUP:
Placed on Reserve/NFI:
- DE B.J. Thompson
Waived:
- RB Emani Bailey
- LB Swayze Bozeman
- TE Baylor Cupp
- DT Neil Farrell
- T Chukwuebuka Godrick
- CB Kamal Hadden
- RB Keaontay Ingram
- LB Curtis Jacobs
- DE Truman Jones
- DT Fabien Lovett
- CB D.J. Miller
- T Lucas Niang
- QB Chris Oladokun
- WR Cornell Powell
- RB Deneric Prince
- RB Louis Rees-Zammit
- WR Nikko Remigio
- WR Justyn Ross
- CB Keith Taylor
- WR Kadarius Toney
- WR Montrell Washington
Released:
- S Deon Bush
- LB Cole Christiansen
- DT Matt Dickerson
- TE Irv Smith
Waived/Injured:
Niang, 26, is a former third-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2020 NFL Draft out of TCU, but opted out of his rookie season due to the global pandemic.
He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $4,519,722 rookie contract that included an $847,072 signing bonus and is set to earn a $1.059 million base salary in 2024.
In 2023, Niang appeared in 14 games for the Chiefs at tackle but made no starts.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!