Chiefs Cut 26 Players, Get Down To 53

The Kansas City Chiefs announced their initial roster for the 2024 season on Tuesday.

The following is a full list of Kansas City’s transactions as they worked down to the 53-man limit:

Traded for:

Placed on Reserve/PUP:

DE Charles Omenihu

Placed on Reserve/NFI:

DE B.J. Thompson

Waived:

Released:

Waived/Injured:

S Tyree Gillespie

Niang, 26, is a former third-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2020 NFL Draft out of TCU, but opted out of his rookie season due to the global pandemic.

He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $4,519,722 rookie contract that included an $847,072 signing bonus and is set to earn a $1.059 million base salary in 2024.

In 2023, Niang appeared in 14 games for the Chiefs at tackle but made no starts.