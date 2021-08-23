Chiefs Cut Five Players Including DE Taco Charlton

The Chiefs announced they have cut five players, including DE Taco Charlton.
We have released the following players:
DE Taco Charlton
DB Will Parks
G Bryan Witzmann
We waived the following players:
LB Riley Cole
QB Anthony Gordon pic.twitter.com/eoLh8u74cU
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 23, 2021
This gets Kansas City’s roster to 80 players before Tuesday’s deadline.
Charlton, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2017. Dallas made the decision to waive him in September of last year and was claimed by Miami shortly after.
Charlton was entering the final year of his four-year, $10.02 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.83 million in 2020 when he was waived. The Chiefs later signed him to a contract last May and brought him back on another one-year deal this offseason.
In 2020, Charlton appeared in seven games for the Chiefs and recorded seven tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.
