Chiefs Cut Four Including DB Lonnie Johnson

The Kansas City Chiefs announced they have cut four players on Monday.

The full list includes:

DB Lonnie Johnson WR Omar Bayless WR Gary Jennings (injured) OL Evin Ksiezarczyk

The team also officially signed DT Danny Shelton to the roster.

Johnson, 24, was selected in the second round of the 2019 draft by the Texans. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5,204,652 contract that included $2,536,775 guaranteed.

Johnson stood to make a base salary of $1,206,021 for the 2022 season when he was traded by the Texans to the Chiefs for a conditional 2024 seventh-round pick in May.

In 2021, Johnson appeared in 14 games for the Texans and recorded 55 tackles, three interceptions and six pass deflections.