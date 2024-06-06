Chiefs DE B.J. Thompson Hospitalized After Suffering Seizure & Cardiac Arrest

According to Adam Teicher, Chiefs DE BJ Thompson was rushed to a hospital on Thursday.

Tom Pelissero reports Kansas City canceled all team activities after Thompson suffered a seizure during a special teams meeting and went into cardiac arrest.

Pelissero notes Thompson is currently in stable condition.

Thompson, 25, is a former fifth-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Stephen F. Austin.

He’s entering the second year of a four-year, $4,111,652 rookie contract and is set to make a base salary of $915,000 in 2024.

In 2023, Thompson appeared in one game and recorded two tackles.