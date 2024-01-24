Chiefs Designate OT Prince Tega Wanogho To Return From IR

Per the wire, the Chiefs have designated OT Prince Tega Wanogho from injured reserve.

Wanogho, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Eagles out of Auburn. He later signed a four-year deal worth a total of 3,444,677 that included a signing bonus of $149,677.

The Eagles later waived Wanogho and added him to their practice squad. From there, he signed on to the Chiefs’ practice squad and has been on and off the unit ever since.

In 2023, Wanogho appeared in three games for the Chiefs at tackle.