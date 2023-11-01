Chiefs Designate WR Richie James To Return From IR

Per the wire, the Chiefs have designated WR Richie James to return from injured reserve.

James, 28 is a former seventh-round pick of the 49ers back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.5 million rookie contract when the 49ers waived him with an injury designation last year coming out of the preseason.

James later joined the Giants one a one-year contract last year. He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs. He was placed on injured reserve this season after the first two games.

In 2023, James has appeared in two games for the Chiefs and caught one pass on three targets for six yards.