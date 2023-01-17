Chiefs Designating RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire & TE Jody Fortson To Return

The Kansas City Chiefs are designating RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire and TE Jody Fortson to return from injured reserve, per Adam Teicher.

Both will resume practicing today ahead of Kansas City’s divisional round game against the Jaguars.

Edwards-Helaire, 23, is a former first-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2020 out of LSU. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $10,821,572 rookie contract that included a $5,430,234 signing bonus.

The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Chiefs to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2022, Edwards-Helaire has appeared in 10 games for the Chiefs and rushed for 302 yards on 71 carries (4.3 YPC) and three touchdowns, adding 17 receptions on 23 targets for 157 yards and three more touchdowns.

Fortson, 26, went undrafted out of Valdosta State back in 2019 before signing on with the Chiefs and making the 53-man roster.

He then suffered a torn left Achilles’ during a game in October of 2021 against Washington. He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent for the 2022 season.

In 2022, Fortson appeared in 13 games with the Chiefs, recording nine catches on 13 targets for 108 yards and two touchdowns.