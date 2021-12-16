Chiefs Elevate Four Players From Practice Squad

The Kansas City Chiefs officially elevated four players from their practice squad to the active roster for Week 15 including DB Dicaprio Bootle, DT Cortez Broughton, WR Daurice Fountain, and LB Darius Harris.

Fountain, 25, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with the team, but was waived at the start of the 2018 season.

The Colts later re-signed Fountain to their practice squad and eventually promoted him to their active roster towards the end of the 2018 season.

Indianapolis then re-signed Fountain to an exclusive rights free agent deal in 2020. Fountain spent the season bouncing between the Colts practice squad and active roster. The Chiefs signed Fountain to a one-year deal in May before signing him to their practice squad in October.

In 2020, Fountain appeared in six games for the Colts, recording two catches for 23 yards.