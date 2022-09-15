Chiefs Elevate K Matt Ammendola & CB Dicaprio Bootle

The Kansas City Chiefs announced they have elevated K Matt Ammendola and CB Dicaprio Bootle for Thursday night’s game against the Chargers.

We have activated the following Practice Squad players via Standard Elevation: K Matt Ammendola

CB Dicaprio Bootle pic.twitter.com/xs3NKsiefW — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 15, 2022

Ammendola is slated to kick for the Chiefs after starting K Harrison Butker was ruled out with an ankle injury.

Ammendola, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Oklahoma State back in 2020. He was later signed by the Panthers and was set to compete with K Joey Slye for the starting job in 2021 before being let go and signing with the Jets.

The Jets waived Ammendola and re-signed him to the practice squad later in the season. He was brought back on a futures deal for 2022 but was released back in March.

From there, the Texans signed Ammendola to a one-year deal in August, but released him just a few days later.

In 2021, Ammendola appeared in 11 games for the Jets and made 14-19 field goal attempts (68.4 percent) to go along with 14-15 extra points.