Chiefs Elevate Two Players For Week 1

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Saturday that they’ve elevated WR Daurice Fountain and LB Elijah Lee to their active roster for Sunday’s game.

LB Elijah Lee pic.twitter.com/Rd4DZRYoPf — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 10, 2022

Fountain, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with the team, but was waived at the start of the 2018 season.

The Colts later re-signed Fountain to their practice squad and eventually promoted him to their active roster towards the end of the 2018 season.

Indianapolis then re-signed Fountain to an exclusive rights free-agent deal in 2020. Fountain spent the season bouncing between the Colts practice squad and active roster.

The Chiefs signed Fountain to a one-year deal last year before releasing him and adding him to their active roster.

In 2021, Fountain appeared in six games for the Colts, recording two catches for 23 yards.