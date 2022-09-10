Chiefs Elevate Two Players For Week 1

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Saturday that they’ve elevated WR Daurice Fountain and LB Elijah Lee to their active roster for Sunday’s game.
We have activated the following Practice Squad players via Standard Elevation:
WR Daurice Fountain
LB Elijah Lee pic.twitter.com/Rd4DZRYoPf
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 10, 2022
Fountain, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with the team, but was waived at the start of the 2018 season.
The Colts later re-signed Fountain to their practice squad and eventually promoted him to their active roster towards the end of the 2018 season.
Indianapolis then re-signed Fountain to an exclusive rights free-agent deal in 2020. Fountain spent the season bouncing between the Colts practice squad and active roster.
The Chiefs signed Fountain to a one-year deal last year before releasing him and adding him to their active roster.
In 2021, Fountain appeared in six games for the Colts, recording two catches for 23 yards.
