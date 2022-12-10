Chiefs Elevate WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

The Chiefs announced on Saturday that they are elevating WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette to the active roster from the practice squad.

We have activated WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette from the practice squad via standard elevation. pic.twitter.com/pplF1zUNq7 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 10, 2022

Smith-Marsette, 23, was drafted by the Vikings in the fifth round out of Iowa in the 2021 NFL Draft. Minnesota opted to waive him coming out of the preseason in his second season and he was claimed by the Bears.

Chicago elected to cut him loose and he then caught on with the Chiefs’ practice squad.

In 2022, Smith-Marsette has appeared in six games for the Bears and caught one pass for 15 yards.