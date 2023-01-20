Chiefs Elevate WR Marcus Kemp & C Austin Reiter For Divisional Round

According to Field Yates, the Chiefs elevated WR Marcus Kemp and C Austin Reiter ahead of Saturday’s Divisional Round against the Jaguars.

Kemp, 27, was signed by the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Hawaii in 2017. He was waived during final cutdowns in 2017 and bounced on and off the Chiefs practice squad before being signed to the active roster early in 2018.

He returned to Kansas City on two consecutive one-year contracts. He had a brief stint with the Dolphins before returning to the Chiefs’ practice squad. He re-signed with the team for the 2021 season. He’s bounced on and off Kansas City’s practice squad this season.

In 2022, Kemp appeared in three games but didn’t record any statistics.